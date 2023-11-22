INS SUMEDHA MISSION DEPLOYED AT MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE

New Delhi , 22nd November: As a part of the ongoing Extended Operational Deployment to Africa, Indian Naval Ship Sumedha arrived at Maputo, Mozambique on 21 November 2023. The port call is aimed at strengthening long standing diplomatic relations, reinforce maritime co-operation and boost interoperability between both the navies. Professional interactions, cross deck visits, planning conferences and Joint EEZ surveillance from 23-25 November 2023 are scheduled during the visit. Activities during the port call include Courtesy Calls by the Commanding Officer on various dignitaries and government officials of Mozambique including the Navy Commandant, Mozambique Navy and Mayor of Maputo City.

Mozambique and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations, share common values of democracy, development and secularism. There have been regular high-level exchanges and interactions in numerous fields between both countries. Bilateral Defence Cooperation is also being progressed through regular Joint Defence Working Group (JDWG) meetings. Indian Naval ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of Indian Navy’s mission of building ‘bridges of friendship’ and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries.

INS Sumedha is part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. The ship is equipped with several weapon systems, sensors, state of art navigation and communication systems/Electronic Warfare suits. Sumedha has undertaken various Fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and HADR missions in the past.