INS Jalashwa to evacuate 700 Indians from Colombo

New Delhi: Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo port in Sri Lanka today carrying around 700 Indian nationals back to Tuticorin in Tamil nadu. This will be the first operation as part of operation ‘Samudra Setu’ from Sri Lanka to repatriate Indian citizens as part of Vande Bharat mission.

The ship will reach Colombo this morning and will depart by late evening. Indian high commission in Colombo is making final arrangements for the repatriation with support of Sri Lankan navy and other authorities. COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard and evacuees would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage.

Indian Navy has already repatriated 1,488 Indian nationals from Malè to Kochi during the previous phase of operations. INS Jalashwa is scheduled to bring back another 700 Indian nationals from Maldives capital of Male on Friday and preparations regarding it are also on.

