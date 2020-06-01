Cricket Australia announces dates for India’s tour to #Australia starting October

New Delhi: Cricket Australia has announced the dates for India’s tour to Australia starting October this year for an assignment comprising four Tests, ODIs as well as T20 Internationals.

Virat Kohli’s men will tour the country for a T20 series first, which will begin on October 11 at Brisbane followed by matches on October 14 and 17.

The Men in Blue will then return for a four-Test series, beginning on December 3 at Brisbane, and it will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The ODI series is scheduled to begin with a match on January 12 in Perth next year.

The Indian women’s team will also travel to Australia for an ODI series with matches scheduled in Canberra in January next year.

Related

comments