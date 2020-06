New Delhi: Spike of 8,392 new #COVID19 cases & 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths as per the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India climbs to seventh position in Global Tally, over taking Germany & France.

