INOX ready to welcome movie lovers of Odisha with new safety standards

Bhubaneswar: As cinemas reopen across the country, INOX in Odisha today announced that it is all set to welcome back its beloved audiences from 8th January. After remaining shut for more than 9 months, Cinemas were allowed to operate in Odisha after the State Government’s directives. Earlier in the month of October 2019, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry had issued a detailed set of SOPs for cinema operations. INOX will resume its operations at DN Regalia Mall & Symphony Mall on January 8, followed by INOX at Bhawani Mall on January 10. Also, INOX at SGBL Square Mall in Cuttack will resume operations on January 9.

The major highlights of the SOPs implemented at INOX will be as under:

• Auditorium occupancy will not be more than 50%

• Adjacent seats on either sides will be left vacant

• Floor markers will be placed at Box Office and Food counters

• Digital modes of transactions will be encouraged

• Availability of PPE kits for purchase

• Thermal Screening will be carried out at the entrance

• Guests with symptoms will not be allowed

• E-tickets and contactless QR based entry

• Show timing, intermissions and exits will be staggered

• Guests will be encouraged to maintain a 6-feet distance from other families and groups at all the times.

• Seat disinfection & sanitization after every show

• Public awareness video will be played

• Contactless sanitizer dispensers will be placed at entrance and in lobbies

• E-bills and disposable packaging for F&B

• Enhanced air-filtration systems

• Designated bins for masks, gloves etc

• Guests will be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu app

Over and above the standard SOPs, INOX will also be introducing a slew of measures which would make cinema viewing safe, secure and comfortable. INOX visualized the entire cinema journey, identified all the possible physical touch points, and ensured that all those touch points were sanitized and distancing could be maintained, thereby leaving no room for possibility of contamination.

There will be a lot of focus on the digital way of life. INOX will discontinue the use of papers tickets and only eTickets will be issued. The walk-in guests will can also make the booking by scanning the QR codes placed near the Box Office. INOX has also developed a fully loaded all-in-one booking confirmation SMS. This SMS comes with 4 different links, one which allows you to check in with your QR code, second, which shows the auditorium’s seat chart and the location of your seat on the seat chart, so that you don’t have to enquire with anyone. The third link provides you access to the F&B menu to place your order and the fourth link allows you to download your complete e-ticket with all the details. Food ordering can be done by scanning the QR codes placed at the food counters.

Keeping in mind the need for getting together in a safe and secure ambience, while maintaining social distancing, INOX will offer private screenings for smaller groups of friends and families, wherein we pamper the guests with our signature hospitality while screening a movie of their choice. INOX will also introduce immunity boosters in its menu, once the F&B guidelines are relaxed. This new menu will include Turmeric Latte, wide range of Green Teas, Energy Bars etc.

According to Mr.Amitava Guha Thakurta, Regional Director at INOX (East), “We are thankful to the State Government to allow cinemas to operate from January 1. The SOPs are in adherence to the I&B Ministry which are simple and audience friendly, and will ensure that the overall cinema viewing experience is safe and reliable. We are completely geared up and prepared for the new normal, which would assign topmost priority to safety and hygiene. Our preparations on the hygiene and disinfection front will set new benchmarks for any public premises, whether inside the auditorium, or in our lobbies and F&B counters.”







Related

comments