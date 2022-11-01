INOVAARE Announces launch of its India Headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Inovaare Corporation, a leading global product development company in the healthcare space based out of California USA launched its India Headquarters focusing on product development in Bhubaneswar, Odisha today at DLF Cybercity,Patia,Bhubaneswar-751024,Odisha. Mr. Pravat Rout, Lakshmi Narasiman and Mohar Manohar Mishra are the Co-Founders of this Company. Inovaare has its greater presence in USA since 2009 in HealthCare Compliance Division with multiple fortune 500 customers. The company has a vision to generate employment of around 1000 staff strength in few years in this unit at Bhubaneswar.

The event was presided over by Chief Guest Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister of State (Home), Electronic & IT, Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha , Guest of Honour Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, IRTS Chairman (Administrative) OCAC & IT Secretary, Electronic & IT, Government of Odisha, Special Guest Shri Manas Ranjan Panda, Director, Software Technology Park of India, Bhubaneswar, Government of India.

Announcing the decision, Mr. Pravat Rout, CEO of Inovaare quoted, “ We have looked around many cities across the globe and we are extremely happy to make Bhubaneswar, our India headquarters. The city has evolved tremendously and offers truly world class infrastructure to match our status as a global product player. We are committed to providing the best facilities for our people and I am sure our facility in Bhubaneswar would prove to be an ideal environment for innovation to our employees.”

About Inovaare

Inovaare was started in 2010, as a self-funded company based out of silicon-valley, by a group of tech-savvy visionaries who wanted to make a difference in healthcare. Inovaare is one of the very few products cum solutions companies focused on healthcare technology and compliance.

Inovaare has established itself as a healthcare compliance leader in the United States, serving some of the leading health plans and providers making it one of the top 3 companies in the healthcare compliance space. Out of the top 10 healthcare insurance companies, 5 run their compliance programs on Inovaare’s compliance platform. Inovaare caters to over 50 million US residents and half of Hawaii relies on the Inovaare platform to stay compliant. With a team of over 250 healthcare experts, compliance professionals, data scientists, clinicians and IT wizards operating globally, Inovaare takes pride in its work and in its industry, subject matter and technology experts.

While players like Google, Oracle, Apple, and Microsoft are busy automating the transaction systems, Inovaare aspires to be a one-stop Compliance solution for Healthcare, Pharma, and Life Sciences and aims in Democratization of the compliance platform where the outcome can be replicated to improve Member experience and Quality of Care and make it cost effective by using technology like Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.