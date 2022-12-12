Information and Broadcasting Ministry has blocked Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV and four social media accounts for displaying anti-India content. It has also blocked Pakistan Based website and two mobile applications.

The Ministry said, the OTT Platform had recently released a web series titled Sevak: The Confessions, which was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India. Three episodes of the web series were released till date. It said it was suspected that the web series was sponsored by the Pakistani information operations apparatus. The web series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance.