BJP leader Bhupendra Patel sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the grand ceremony held at the helipad ground in Gandhinagar.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, and Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the ceremony.

Along with Chief Minister, 16 Ministers were also sworn in today. The new Council of Ministers will have eight Cabinet, six Ministers of State, and two Ministers of State with Independent Charge. There is only one female member in the new Cabinet.

The new Council of Ministers includes some former Ministers from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s earlier government, namely Rushikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, and Jagdish Vishvakarma.