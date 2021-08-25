Industrial units in Madhya Pradesh will get necessary facilities

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is committed to provide necessary facilities for the establishment of any kind of industrial units in the state. The state government will leave no stone unturned to provide the support that the economic and financial sector needs in the post-Covid era. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was discussing with Shri Shai Levitin, Co-Founder and CEO, Earn India Manufacturing at Mantralaya today. The Vice President of the Institute, Mrs. Iris Levitin and office bearers were also present on the occasion.



Mr. Levitin told Chief Minister Mr. Chouhan that he is willing to set up a unit of LED lights and smart home products in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of about Rs.200 crore. For this he has also visited Indore and nearby industrial areas. The proposed unit will provide direct employment to one thousand people and indirect employment to one thousand people.



Arshad Qureshi, Mr. Shailesh Sharma and Mr. Akash Singhal of Earn India Manufacturing were also present on the occasion of meeting with Chief Minister Mr. Chouhan. Principal Secretary Industries Shri Sanjay Shukla informed about the prevailing process regarding the proposed investment.

