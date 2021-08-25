Madhya Pradesh to establish door-to-door contact for covid vaccination

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that door-to-door contact should be established in villages and wards to connect people with the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan-2 to be held on August 25 and 26. Necessary efforts must be made to bring the persons who have not got vaccinated as yet to the vaccination centers. This is the dose to save lives, we have to save the lives of our people. Those who have any confusion or any kind of curiosity, they should also be given necessary advice. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, members of Crisis Management Committee, representatives of District, Janpad, Gram Panchayat should remain active in every village and ward.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was virtually addressing a meeting organized for Corona Vaccination Maha Abhiyan-2. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhu Ram Chaudhary, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and other officers were present in the video conference held at the Chief Minister’s residence. All ministers, MPs, MLAs, district and Janpad level Crisis Management Committees took part virtually in the meeting.



First vaccine of 38 percent eligible population and second dose of 46 lakh people due



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all global level experts and doctors are of the opinion that prevention of third wave of Corona is possible only through vaccination and following Corona friendly behaviour. As a result of the public-participation model, the people got associated with the government in the first campaign of vaccination in the state and we became successful. But still 38 percent eligible population of the state has not got even the first vaccine. The time has come for about 46 lakh people to get the second vaccine. If they do not get the second vaccine, then the effect of the first vaccine will also become ineffective.



The lists of those who have not been vaccinated should be with the District Collector



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the target of the state government is that by the end of September 2021, 100 percent eligible persons of the state should get the first dose of the vaccine and by December the second dose should also be administered to all the people of the state. Therefore, the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan-2, to be held on 25 and 26 August, should be taken very seriously at every level. The District Collector should maintain the lists of each village and ward. The list of names of those who have not yet been vaccinated and whose second dose is pending, should be sent to the village level by the district administration.



Bring people to the center on the day of vaccination



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to create an environment for vaccination and to motivate people. For this, the district administration and the Crisis Management Committees should take up the responsibility of campaigning on social media, through door-to-door contact and by bringing people from home to the vaccination center on the day of vaccination just as there is an environment to bring people to the polling booth for voting, similarly all eligible people should be brought to the vaccination centre.



Special arrangements should be made for the disabled and elderly



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that arrangement of vehicles should be ensured to bring the disabled and elderly people to the centre. He said that the districts will be rewarded for their outstanding performance in the Maha Abhiyan. Districts will be given first, second and third prizes respectively for outstanding performance and for maximum vaccinations. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that arrangements for tea, water etc. should be ensured at the vaccination centers. Suitable arrangements to stay at the vaccination centers for observation should be ensured.

Related