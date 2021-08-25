Vice-Chairman of the Board for Animal Husbandry and Dairing meets Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Vice-Chairman of State (the Board for Animal Husbandry and Dairing ), Swami Akhileshwaranand Ji met Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya today. Swamiji has recently joined the Madhya Pradesh Gopalan Board. He is also the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Board. After discussing various activities related to the Cow promotion and protection with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, he told that preparations are being made by the board to implement schemes.





