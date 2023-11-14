IndiGo wins CAPA Asia Environmental Sustainability Award 2023

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has been recognised with the prestigious award titled ‘Asia Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year’ by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), a globally respected authority on aviation market intelligence.

Notably, IndiGo stands out as the sole Indian airline brand to be recognised among the other distinguished recipients at CAPA’s annual Environmental Sustainability Awards for Excellence, which took place in Kuala Lumpur on November 2, 2023. This gala event witnessed the participation of prominent aviation leaders from around the world, underscoring the industry’s unwavering commitment to environmental objectives.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, “At IndiGo we are immensely proud and humbled to be recognised as one of the lowest CO2 emitting airlines per unit in the world. Currently, around 80% of our fleet is new generation. With our continuous and massive investments in new generation aircraft, we have been able to reduce our CO2 footprint per available seat kilometer by around 20% in the last seven years. Today’s award is a testimony to our commitment to deliver our customer promise in the most sustainable way possible.”

With a network of 85 domestic and 32 international destinations, IndiGo offers access to air transport to millions of people throughout South Asia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The airline’s mission is to bring affordable air connectivity to India and beyond, combining high levels of professionalism, excellent operational performance, and ‘hassle-free’ service to improve connections wherever it operates.

Under its ‘Reassure, Develop and Create’ growth strategy, IndiGo has huge ambitions for the future. With an industry-leading order book of nearly 1000 aircraft, it aims to double its size by the end of the decade and continue to build its network, domestically and internationally. At the same time, the airline seeks to remain true to its low-cost service proposition and deliver growth in the most financially and environmentally sound way possible.

The CAPA Aviation Sustainability Awards for Excellence utilises a range of independently sourced data and analysis, as well as an in-depth judging process to recognise aviation leaders putting environmental sustainability at the forefront of their strategy. All of the winners in 2023 have shown a commitment to environmental sustainability initiatives and strive to achieve not only their own goals but also lead the industry as it heads towards a net zero future.