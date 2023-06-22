IndiGo unveils exclusive luxury 6Experiences in collaboration with Sula Vineyards and Fratelli Vineyards

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has announced an exciting collaboration with Sula Vineyards and Fratelli Vineyards to offer exclusively curated holiday experiences for all its Nashik and Pune-bound customers, respectively. With this collaboration IndiGo will provide exclusive 6Experiences going beyond just air travel, thereby adding value to the customer’s journey and giving them another reason to experience ‘India by IndiGo’.

As part of this partnership, IndiGo’s passengers will get complimentary offers when they visit Sula Vineyards in Nashik. Stunning location, expansive vineyards, lavish stay, and luxurious dining awaits customers staying at the Sula Vineyards. Customers will get an opportunity to indulge in a delightful experience that will make their stay a truly unforgettable one.

Subsequently, IndiGo will extend its partnership benefits to include an exclusive discount on stay at the Fratelli estate in Akluj, Maharashtra, for all customers flying to Pune. Guests can expect vineyard tours in the largest vineyards in India, intimate stays, tailor-made cuisine, and exclusive offers on seasonal rates for visits and stays at the Fratelli estate, ensuring a memorable and value-packed experience.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo said, “IndiGo is delighted to marry travel with on-ground experiences, and we believe that our partnership with Sula Vineyards and Fratelli Vineyards exemplifies this commitment. We are dedicated to connecting people to places in a way that goes beyond the ordinary, elevating overall experience, and value. By offering exclusive tours and discounts, we aim to create unforgettable memories and enrich the journey for our valued customers. IndiGo remains committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences that are affordable, hassle-free, and on-time across the network.”

Grégoire Verdin, Global Brand Ambassador, Sula Vineyards said, “We’re soaring with excitement as Sula Vineyards and IndiGo join forces for this new era of tourism right here in India. No need to jet off abroad when we have a beautiful vineyard that dazzles and flavours that delight. From exploring our vineyard to enjoying a stay at our exclusive vineyard resort, The Source at Sula, we cannot wait to welcome you. Let’s embark on a delicious adventure together, exploring the wonders of our own vibrant terroir. Cheers to discovering the magic of our vineyard!”

Gaurav Sekhri, Managing Director, Fratelli Vineyards Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with IndiGo to craft a truly captivating and immersive adventure. At Fratelli, we are proud of the vineyards we have created and welcome guests to explore them. They can enjoy exclusive and custom-curated itineraries against a backdrop of charming and endless vineyards. Relish the fruits of the terroir – filled with rich, little discoveries. This partnership showcases our commitment to offering 6E guests an unforgettable exploration, coupled with the seamless travel experience provided by IndiGo”.

The exclusive offers resulting from this collaboration will be accessible to passengers who book flights directly and exclusively through IndiGo’s website or app.