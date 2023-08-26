IndiGo to operate all international flights from Terminal 2, effective August 31, 2023

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, will be operating all international flights to and from Bengaluru from Terminal 2 and all domestic flights from Terminal 1, starting from August 31, 2023, onwards, as directed by Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

IndiGo has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change. IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation details. IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport. The airline is committed to providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard its lean, clean flying machine.