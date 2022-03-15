IndiGo to commence flights to Thailand after 2 years, effective March 15, 2022

New Delhi: In line with its vision to strengthen international connectivity, IndiGo announced the resumption of flights to Thailand. The airline will operate these flights under air bubble agreement till March 26, 2022, and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations. The flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to resume operations between India and Thailand with flights to Bangkok and Phuket as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Thailand is one of the favourite tourist destinations for Indians and the resumption of services will surely bring cheer and affordable flying options for those planning summer travel to international destinations. These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes but also promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a fillip to economic recovery in both the countries”.

Thailand is opening its borders nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020. The country reopened its border to vaccinated travellers from every country on February 1, 2022. Fully vaccinated foreign travellers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine. As per the new rules, travellers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing—one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand.