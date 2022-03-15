Bajaj Housing Finance reaches a new milestone – Crosses Rs. 50,000 Cr of Assets Under Management (AUM)

New Delhi : Bajaj Housing Finance announces a milestone achievement, surpassing Rs. 50,000 Cr worth of Assets Under Management. The Company started functioning as an independent entity in March 2018 and has touched this milestone number in just four years of operations.

In the first year of operations, i.e. FY19, Bajaj Housing Finance touched its first milestone of Rs. 10,000 Cr of Assets Under Management. The following year, the Company’s AUM surpassed the Rs. 25,000-Cr mark, reaching Rs. 32,705 Cr by the end of FY20.

Bajaj Housing Finance closed FY21 with an AUM of Rs. 38,871 Cr. The same year, the Company introduced a novel offering in the form of External Benchmark (Repo Rate) linked Home Loans – becoming the first Housing Finance Company (HFC) to offer its customers the choice to link their home loans to an external benchmark, i.e. the RBI Repo Rate. While the RBI mandates banks to link Home Loans to external benchmarks, such as the Repo Rate, HFCs can link their home loans to internal benchmark linked rates, also known as the Floating Reference Rate.