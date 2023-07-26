IndiGo takes off to Shivamogga, the 79th domestic destination in the 6E network

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced Shivamogga as its 79th domestic destination and 109th overall destination in the 6E network. The airline will operate non-stop daily flights between Bengaluru and Shivamogga, starting August 31, 2023. Shivamogga will be the sixth destination in Karnataka in the 6E network, after Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Belagavi. This direct flight will enhance intrastate accessibility, while connecting Shivamogga to key domestic and international destinations through Bengaluru.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, stated, “We are pleased to add Shivamogga to our extensive domestic network. This will be our sixth destination in Karnataka, 79th in India, and will enhance trade, tourism, and mobility across the state, and beyond. By introducing air connectivity to Shivamogga, we also aim to provide easy access to neighboring areas while contributing to economic activity and employment opportunities. Direct connectivity to and from Shivamogga will also serve as a gateway to the Malenadu region, renowned for its lush greenery and scenic landscapes, further strengthening the city’s tourist appeal. We will continue to uphold our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across a wide network.”

Shivamogga, located in Karnataka on the banks of the Tunga River, is an ideal destination to experience the beauty of nature. It is often referred to as the “gateway to Malnad” as it leads to the hilly regions of the Western Ghats. Blessed with natural beauty, this lesser-known hill station is a treasure of Karnataka. Five major rivers, namely Tunga, Sharavathi, Kumudavath, Tungabhadra, and Varada, flow through the city, adding to its charm. Shivamogga is also known as the “rice bowl of Karnataka” due to its fertile soil and the presence of numerous rivers. It is renowned for tourist attractions such as Jog Falls, Kodachadri, Dabbe Falls, Agumbe, Gudavi Bird Sanctuary, Kundadri, Madhugiri Fort and Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.