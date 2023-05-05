IndiGo takes flight with Recaro’s bestselling seats- putting comfort in the spotlight!

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier announced the arrival of its first aircraft fitted with Recaro Aircraft Seating’s bestselling economy class seat, the BL3710. The new seats were chosen last year to outfit IndiGo’s brand-new A320neo and A321neo aircraft, and they will be a welcome addition to the airline’s expanding fleet.

Outfitted in a customized trim and finish, the lightweight seat features numerous comfort features, including integrated neck support, an ergonomic backrest and generous living space. The bestselling BL3710 was unveiled in 2019, built specifically for short and medium-haul flights and has earned accolades from Red Dot Design and iF Design.

Mr. Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo said, “We are thrilled to be the first airline in the subcontinent to offer the award-winning RECARO Aircraft Seating BL3710 onboard our aircraft. The addition of these new seats to our brand-new A321neo aircraft will elevate the overall travel experience for our customers, providing them with more comfort and convenience on short and medium-haul flights. As we continue to expand our network and offer more flight options, we will remain true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and affordable travel experience.”

The slim design, weight of less than 10kg per pax, and small number of parts reduce waste and advance the sustainable goals of both IndiGo and RECARO. Maintenance of the BL3710 is backed by the strong RECARO customer service team, which ensures support through the entire lifecycle of the seat. IndiGo customers can look forward to enjoying a comfortable and relaxing flight, with plenty of legroom and a range of features designed to enhance their overall travel experience.

“It’s great to see the BL3710 flying for the first time with IndiGo, as it will elevate the passenger experience for their travellers,” said Dr. Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding. “This project marked the first of many collaborations with IndiGo and I look forward to supporting their mission of offering efficient service and reliable products for many years to come.”

This seat program marked the first time that IndiGo selected RECARO as a seating solution partner since the airline’s inception in 2006. Deliveries of the BL3710 will be installed on a fleet of 75 A321/A320neo aircraft. Each A321 can seat 232 passengers on the award-winning economy class seat.

As IndiGo continues to grow and expand its network, the airline remains committed to delivering exceptional customer service and travel experience. The arrival of the BL3710 seats is just one example of IndiGo’s ongoing efforts to improve and enhance its services, and the airline looks forward to welcoming its customers onboard the new aircraft very soon.