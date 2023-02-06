IndiGo strengthens domestic connectivity with addition of Nasik as 77th destination

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, announced Nasik as its 77th domestic and 103rd overall station in the 6E network. The airline will operate the first direct flights between Nasik-Goa, Nasik-Ahmedabad and Nasik-Nagpur, effective March 15, 2023. Nasik will be the 7th destination on the 6E network in Maharashtra, increasing the intra-state and inter-state accessibility.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce Nasik as our 77th destination in the 6E network. The new direct connections will enhance accessibility, while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility. Nasik will now be connected to multiple domestic and international destinations through the 6E network. Nasik is well-known for its historical and cultural significance. Therefore, the addition of direct flights in the summer schedule will provide more options for the tourists who wish to visit Nasik. We will continue to uphold our promise of providing a courteous, on-time, hassle-free, and affordable travel experience across a wide network.”

Nasik, an ancient holy city in Maharashtra, is well-known for its connection to the Ramayana. Situated on the banks of Godavari River, Nasik is best known for being one of Hindu pilgrimage sites, that of Kumbh Mela which is held every 12 years and attracts many pilgrims. Panchavati, Saptashrungi, Trimbakeshwar, Sita Gufa and Pandavleni Caves are also some of the popular sightseeing tourist destinations in the city. Nasik is also identified as the “Wine Capital of India” due to the presence of numerous vineyards and wineries in the district.