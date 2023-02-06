5th capacity building programme for the civil servants of Jammu & Kashmir starts today at NCGG, Mussoorie campus

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is undergoing a major transformation in ensuring public service delivery and improving quality of life of citizens. With focus on good governance and approach to not leave anyone, the speed and scale counts. To reinforce Prime Minister’s vision for good governance, which focuses on transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, PM’s Office has got capacity-building programmes initiated for civil servants of Jammu & Kashmir in a big way through National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an apex-level autonomous institution of the Govt. of India. The two-week 5th programme started with 38 officers of Jammu & Kashmir at NCGG campus in Mussoorie.

In July 2021, a MOU was signed between the Jammu & Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration, and Rural Development (J&KIMPARD) and the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) with an aim to provide training to 2,000 senior officials of Jammu & Kashmir and to promote excellence by reorienting them towards efficient and seamless public service delivery. As per the provisions of this MoU, the NCGG has so far conducted four successful capacity-building programmes for the civil servants of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Director General, Shri Bharat Lal, in his inaugural address, stressed the importance of implementing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance. He stated that with information technology tools available, the good governance practices, and the application of new learnings, they will be able to improve the delivery of public services. The Director General emphasized that the capacity-building programme is designed to share the practical aspects of governance that are both speedy and efficient while being accountable to citizens. The programme will equip them to understand and proactively address the grievances of the people. He emphasized that the programme is a platform for collective learning, sharing, and working to improve the quality of life of people in Jammu & Kashmir. He also highlighted the speedy manner in which India became a 3 trillion US dollar economy in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and called upon the officers to contribute in making India the third largest economy of the world in next 5 years. The duty of civil servants is to meet rather surpass the expectation of public by being sensitive and responsive.

The present capacity-building programme aims to reorient the officers so that they can prioritize the well-being and advancement of the people in Jammu & Kashmir. The officers are given access to best practices from throughout the country, in order to adopt and apply these approached to improve the lives of people in Jammu & Kashmir. The Director General highlighted the importance of transforming the tourism sector in Jammu & Kashmir, drawing inspiration from the Singapore so as income of people can further improve. He encouraged the officers to serve as facilitators in attracting investment, promoting entrepreneurship, and thus creating employment opportunities for our youth by ensuring efficient public service delivery. He noted that, in today’s highly competitive and globalized world, supporting businesses to attract investment is a pressing need. He stressed that time is valuable and efficient service delivery must go hand in hand while valuing time. He emphasized the challenges faced in governance and hoped that this reorientation programme will enable officers to provide solutions to the problems faced by people.

The 5th capacity building programme started on 6th February to be concluded on 17th February, 2022. The training sessions will be taken by reputed practitioners, domain experts, and academicians in the field of public administration, communication, innovation, entrepreneurship, poverty elimination, inclusive development, and good governance including e-governance. During the 2 weeks programme, participants will partake in sessions covering a range of topics including circular economy, poverty elimination, urbanization, innovation and entrepreneurship, anti-corruption strategy, environmental impact assessment, river rejuvenation, sanitation, healthcare, converting waste to wealth among others. The participants will also taken to the Parliamentary Research & Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya, and other notable sites in order to acquire practical knowledge and implement the best practices they have acquired from the programme in their state.

The capacity-building programme has been meticulously designed to empower the civil servants of Jammu & Kashmir with the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver effective and seamless services to the people. The programme will impart cutting-edge knowledge and new skill sets that will help them in providing efficient public service delivery thereby improving the quality of life of citizens. The programme is conducted by Dr. A. P. Singh, Course Coordinator with the support of Dr. Sanjeev Sharma and Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant.

The National Centre for Good Governance, set up in 2014 by the Govt. of India is a premier think tank with mandate to work on policy and governance reforms, also impart training to train civil servants of India and other developing countries. The capacity building programme organized by NCGG are highly sought after and in recent times, the Centre has imparted training to a large number of civil servants from Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, and Myanmar, which has been very useful to them. These programmes and other associated activities like research and studies on policy issue and governance are being expanded in a big way.