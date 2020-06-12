IndiGo repatriated 643 citizens from Qatar and Maldives

New Delhi: In-line with its commitment to support the nation and reunite the families amidst this pandemic, IndiGo operated four special international charter flights from Qatar and Maldives. The IndiGo flight 6E 9431 from Doha to Delhi transferred a total of 129 seafarers and marine passengers on June 11, 2020. Simultaneously, flight 6E 9108 from Male to Mumbai, flight 6E 9101 from Male to Hyderabad transferred total of 343 passengers on June 11, 2020 and flight 6E 9092 Male to Delhi transferred 171 passengers on June 12, 2020. The charter flights from Maldives were commissioned by High Commission of India in Maldives and operated while adhering to all precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “It is heart-warming to contribute by extending our support in bringing back the stranded citizens and reuniting them with their families. We are thankful to both the governments for allowing us to operate these special flights at this crucial time, with safe return of Indian citizens. We look forward to contribute to the country in every possible way in these difficult times”.

IndiGo supported in repatriation of 643 Indian citizens, with 129 from Qatar and 514 from Maldives.

