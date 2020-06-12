AirAsia India steps forth to #PassOnTheGoodwill; celebrates its 6th anniversary

Mumbai: AirAsia India today marked its 6th anniversary with #PassOnTheGoodwill – a token of gratitude for all its patrons. Riding on the rich legacy of its promoters – the Tata Group and AirAsia Group, AirAsia India spread its wings in the domestic skies on 12th June, 2014, from Bengaluru-Goa, heralding the emergence of a young, vibrant and dynamic airline brand. The airline has expanded significantly with a workforce of over 3200 Allstars playing a pivotal role in its operations across 21 destinations in India with a fleet of 30 Airbus A320 aircraft.

In the spirit of passing on the goodwill, the airline announced the extension of the AirAsia #RedPass initiative, inviting doctors across the country to fly free with AirAsia across its domestic network as a gesture of gratitude for their commendable efforts in support of the nation. Doctors can now submit their contact details registration number or ID as proof on https://air.asia/GCs2R till 19th June 2020, with up to 50,000 AirAsia RedPasses available.

AirAsia India also announced the continuation of its #UmeedKiUdaan initiative to assist migrant workers reach their homes safely from various parts of the country in keeping with the brand ethos “Now Everyone Can Fly”. AirAsia India has flown nearly 2000 migrants till date in partnership with individuals, associations and state governments to reunite migrants with their families and will be operating on the Hyderabad – Patna route as its 14th charter flight of the #UmeedKiUdaan initiative today. This special Hyderabad-Patna charter will be flown by Capt. Manish Uppal, Head of Operations, AirAsia India and Capt. Mukesh Nema, Chief of Safety AirAsia India.

As the airline celebrates its 6th anniversary, its loyalty program, BIG Loyalty will also be giving away 1000 BIG points each to the first 100 guests who ‘LIKE’ and ‘COMMENT’ on the newly launched AirAsia BIG Loyalty India Facebook page www.facebook.com/airasiabigindia. BIG Points can be redeemed for future travel on airasia.com

Expressing pride on the milestone, Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India said “We have completed 6 years of facilitating smart, affordable and hassle free travel experiences to our guests. Through our continuous efforts to streamline our operations, time and again, we have received various recognitions that have helped us emerge stronger. We have always believed in creating trust among our stakeholders and going beyond boundaries to deliver the best to our guests. Being a ‘Guest Obsessed’ airline that prioritises safety in all facets of its operations, we pay immense attention to our processes and operational measures to achieve leadership on key industry metrics like On-Time Performance, the lowest complaint ratios and least cancellation percentage. Our guests have always been our priority and we are thankful to them for being a part of and contributing to the journey of our growth in India.”

While trajecting its journey in the Indian skies, the airline has stood by its brand ethos of making air travel accessible to all and has ferried over 2.7 crore guests in India with its distinctive product and positioning.

Related

comments