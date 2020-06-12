JioFiber announces 1-year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost

Bhubaneswar: JioFiber users across India can now watch Amazon Prime content at no extra cost. Reliance Jio announced one-year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs999, without paying any additional cost to existing or new JioFiber users.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Gulabo Sitabo is being premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday evening. The JioFiber users can enjoy this premier. The users can also watch Amazon Prime video in all different languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi & Bengali.

For one year, the users are also eligible for free fast delivery of products, early access to top deals, prime ad-free music, prime gaming and prime reading. Both new and existing JioFiber users who recharge with Gold or above plan are eligible for this offer. In continuation to the promise of rewarding loyalty, Jio is extending this benefit to all users already active on a Gold or above Plan. Those customers which are currently on Silver and Bronze plan can simply recharge to Gold or above plan to avail this exciting offer.

For this, the JioFiber user needs to recharge and activate JioFiber Gold or above plan by visiting MyJio app or Jio.com and log in to their JioFiber account. By clicking on the 1-Year Amazon Prime Membership banner and sign-in to your Amazon Prime account to enjoy the content.

At present, the JioFiber Gold plan provides, data speeds of up to 250 Mbps, unlimited high speed Internet (Up to 1,750 GB data monthly), unlimited Voice Calling, unlimited Video Calling & Conferencing (TV Video Calling also included) and unlimited access to Jio Applications.

Related

comments