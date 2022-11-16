IndiGo recommences Hyderabad – Dhaka flights, catering to rising customer demand

In line with its vision to enhance international connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading airline announced the recommencement of Hyderabad- Dhaka flights to improve direct connectivity. The flights will commence from December 08, 2022, to cater to the rising demand for travel to Dhaka.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, IndiGo said, “In line with our aim to reconnect India with international markets post covid, we are pleased to resume direct flights between Hyderabad & Dhaka. This will not only create direct connectivity between these cities but also support the medical tourists travelling from Bangladesh to India. We are committed to providing choices to our customers at affordable fares, with an on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free service.”

The beautiful city of Dhaka is home to many outstanding individuals who succeed in the fields of art, development, and culture. The city has evolved immensely over the years, becoming one of Bangladesh’s most extensively developed areas. In addition, Dhaka is home to several educational institutions and research centers. The city also has a plethora of Mughal-style architectural structures that are worth exploring. According to data given by the Indian tourism ministry, Bangladesh accounts for approximately 54% of all overseas medical tourists to India for treatment. For those looking to develop and build their enterprises, travelling to Bangladesh, an ever-expanding industrial hub, is a perfect choice. Hyderabad is also a great destination for tourists from Bangladesh as it has a variety of popular tourist attractions and first-rate medical services.

In addition to serving those who want to travel for business, these flights have been reinstated to serve those who want to travel for pleasure. Customers can go to our official website, www.goIndiGo.in, and book their tickets.