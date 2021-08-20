IndiGo augments regional connectivity; commences operations from Jabalpur

New De: In-line with its vision to further strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today commenced operations from Jabalpur. The new route was inaugurated with lamp lighting at the Jabalpur airport as well as Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi. The ceremony was graced by Honourable Union Minister for Civil Aviation – Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia (virtually), Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other eminent dignitaries from Jabalpur and Indore at the Jabalpur airport.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to launch our flight operations from Jabalpur, which marks the fructification of our plan to connect seven regional destinations on 6E network this year. These direct connections will not only enhance trade and commerce, but also promote tourism in Jabalpur, especially at this time when Indians are increasingly looking towards domestic vacations to rejuvenate and destress. Jabalpur has a lot of tourist attractions, be it the mesmerising Dhuandhar Falls or the tallest statue of Lord Shiva, making it a perfect hub for domestic tourism. As Indian travellers go local, we are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine.”

Mr. Kumar further added, “After Bhopal and Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior will be our 3rd and 4th stations in Madhya Pradesh respectively. From September, we will be operating 486 weekly flights from these four cities to key destinations across the country.”

IndiGo will also connect Jabalpur with Hyderabad and Indore w.e.f August 28, 2021. These new connections will strengthen connectivity to and from Jabalpur, while fulfilling the demand for enhanced regional connectivity.