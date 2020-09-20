India’s Total Recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh today

New Delhi: India has reported high recoveries of more than 94,000 for two successive days.

94,612 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of recoveries has crossed 43 lakh (43,03,043). This has resulted in the Recovery Rate touching 79.68%.

60% of the new recovered cases are being reported from five States, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 23,000 new cases of recovered patients. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh both have contributed more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries.

A total of 92,605 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

52% of the new cases are concentrated in five states. These are also the States contributing maximum to the new recoveries. Maharashtra contributed more than 20,000 (22.16%) to the new cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed more than 8,000.

1,133 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

37% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 425 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 114 and 84 deaths, respectively.

Related

comments