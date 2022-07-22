New Delhi : India’s merchandise exports during January-June 2022 was USD 235.7 billion as compared to USD 185.9 billion during the same period of the previous year. India’s merchandise imports during January-June 2022 was USD 361.1 billion as compared to USD 258.6 billion during the same period of the previous year.

The total merchandise export was USD 421.9 billion during 2021-22 against the export target of USD 400 billion, achieving 105.4% of the export target.

The details of the sector-wise export during January-June 2021 and January-June 2022 is given at Annexure. Barring a few sectors, all major sectors show positive trend with an overall growth rate of 26.7%. The government has taken following remedial measures to boost exports:

Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) extended by one year i.e. upto 30-9-2022. Assistance provided through several schemes to promote exports, namely, Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) and Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme. Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme has been implemented since 01.01.2021. Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) Scheme to promote labour oriented textile exports has been implemented since 07.03.2019. Common Digital Platform for Certificate of Origin has been launched to facilitate trade and increase Free Trade Agreement (FTA) utilization by exporters. Districts as Export Hubs has been launched by identifying products with export potential in each district, addressing bottlenecks for exporting these products and supporting local exporters/manufacturers to generate employment in the district. Role of Indian missions abroad towards promoting India’s trade, tourism, technology and investment goals has been enhanced. Package announced in light of the COVID pandemic to support domestic industry through various banking and financial sector relief measures, especially for MSMEs, which constitute a major share in exports.

Annexure

Export of major sectors during January-June 2021 and January-June 2022

(Value in US$ Million)

Sr. No Commodities (Jan-June) 2021 (Jan-June) 2022 % Change 1 Engineering Goods 49665 58737 18.27 2 Petroleum Products 21108 46325 119.47 3 Gems & Jewellery 18310 20420 11.52 4 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 13036 15967 22.48 5 Drugs & Pharmaceuticals 12161 12660 4.11 6 Electronic Goods 6654 9410 41.42 7 RMG of all Textiles 7477 9379 25.44 8 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./made-ups, Handloom Products etc. 6393 7153 11.89 9 Rice 5218 5499 5.39 10 Plastic & Linoleum 4560 4845 6.25 11 Marine Products 3189 3679 15.36 12 Man-made Yarn/Fabs./made-ups etc. 2563 2843 10.93 13 Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals including processed minerals 2846 2831 -0.51 14 Leather & leather products 1833 2452 33.72 15 Meat, dairy & poultry products 1974 2199 11.41 16 Spices 2120 1904 -10.20 17 Ceramic products & glassware 1774 1858 4.75 18 Fruits & Vegetables 1529 1612 5.46 19 Iron Ore 3433 1395 -59.36 20 Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items 1078 1378 27.79 21 Handicrafts excl. hand made carpet 1003 866 -13.68 22 Carpet 852 813 -4.65 23 Coffee 445 634 42.28 24 Other cereals 508 627 23.31 25 Oil Meals 934 608 -34.91 26 Oil seeds 574 577 0.42 27 Tobacco 468 523 11.79 28 Tea 331 343 3.73 29 Jute Mfg. including Floor Covering 233 276 18.55 30 Cashew 238 195 -18.23 31 Others 13459 17654 31.17 Total 185965 235660 26.72

Source: DGCIS. Data for 2022 are provisional.

***

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.