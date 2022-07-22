New Delhi : India’s merchandise exports during January-June 2022 was USD 235.7 billion as compared to USD 185.9 billion during the same period of the previous year. India’s merchandise imports during January-June 2022 was USD 361.1 billion as compared to USD 258.6 billion during the same period of the previous year.
The total merchandise export was USD 421.9 billion during 2021-22 against the export target of USD 400 billion, achieving 105.4% of the export target.
The details of the sector-wise export during January-June 2021 and January-June 2022 is given at Annexure. Barring a few sectors, all major sectors show positive trend with an overall growth rate of 26.7%. The government has taken following remedial measures to boost exports:
- Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) extended by one year i.e. upto 30-9-2022.
- Assistance provided through several schemes to promote exports, namely, Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) and Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme.
- Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme has been implemented since 01.01.2021. Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) Scheme to promote labour oriented textile exports has been implemented since 07.03.2019.
- Common Digital Platform for Certificate of Origin has been launched to facilitate trade and increase Free Trade Agreement (FTA) utilization by exporters.
- Districts as Export Hubs has been launched by identifying products with export potential in each district, addressing bottlenecks for exporting these products and supporting local exporters/manufacturers to generate employment in the district.
- Role of Indian missions abroad towards promoting India’s trade, tourism, technology and investment goals has been enhanced.
- Package announced in light of the COVID pandemic to support domestic industry through various banking and financial sector relief measures, especially for MSMEs, which constitute a major share in exports.
Annexure
Export of major sectors during January-June 2021 and January-June 2022
(Value in US$ Million)
|Sr. No
|Commodities
|(Jan-June) 2021
|(Jan-June) 2022
|% Change
|1
|Engineering Goods
|49665
|58737
|18.27
|2
|Petroleum Products
|21108
|46325
|119.47
|3
|Gems & Jewellery
|18310
|20420
|11.52
|4
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|13036
|15967
|22.48
|5
|Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|12161
|12660
|4.11
|6
|Electronic Goods
|6654
|9410
|41.42
|7
|RMG of all Textiles
|7477
|9379
|25.44
|8
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./made-ups, Handloom Products etc.
|6393
|7153
|11.89
|9
|Rice
|5218
|5499
|5.39
|10
|Plastic & Linoleum
|4560
|4845
|6.25
|11
|Marine Products
|3189
|3679
|15.36
|12
|Man-made Yarn/Fabs./made-ups etc.
|2563
|2843
|10.93
|13
|Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals including processed minerals
|2846
|2831
|-0.51
|14
|Leather & leather products
|1833
|2452
|33.72
|15
|Meat, dairy & poultry products
|1974
|2199
|11.41
|16
|Spices
|2120
|1904
|-10.20
|17
|Ceramic products & glassware
|1774
|1858
|4.75
|18
|Fruits & Vegetables
|1529
|1612
|5.46
|19
|Iron Ore
|3433
|1395
|-59.36
|20
|Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items
|1078
|1378
|27.79
|21
|Handicrafts excl. hand made carpet
|1003
|866
|-13.68
|22
|Carpet
|852
|813
|-4.65
|23
|Coffee
|445
|634
|42.28
|24
|Other cereals
|508
|627
|23.31
|25
|Oil Meals
|934
|608
|-34.91
|26
|Oil seeds
|574
|577
|0.42
|27
|Tobacco
|468
|523
|11.79
|28
|Tea
|331
|343
|3.73
|29
|Jute Mfg. including Floor Covering
|233
|276
|18.55
|30
|Cashew
|238
|195
|-18.23
|31
|Others
|13459
|17654
|31.17
|Total
|185965
|235660
|26.72
Source: DGCIS. Data for 2022 are provisional.
***
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.