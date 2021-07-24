India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 42.78 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 42.78 Cr. Cumulatively, 42,78,82,261 vaccine doses have been administered through 52,34,188sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 42,67,799 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,83,491 2nd Dose 76,74,804 FLWs 1st Dose 1,78,44,127 2nd Dose 1,07,32,410 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 13,54,32,522 2nd Dose 57,68,314 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,00,94,927 2nd Dose 3,34,30,580 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,31,64,749 2nd Dose 3,34,56,337 Total 42,78,82,261

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,03,166 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 35,087 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%.

India has reported 39,097 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-seven continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,08,977 and active cases now constitute 1.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 16,31,266 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.45 crore (45,45,70,811) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.22% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.40% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 33 consecutive days, and has remained below 5%for 47 consecutive days now.

