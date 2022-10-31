India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.63 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.63 Cr (2,19,63,82,882) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,48,027) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415420 2nd Dose 10120708 Precaution Dose 7075162 FLWs 1st Dose 18437174 2nd Dose 17720730 Precaution Dose 13752860 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41248027 2nd Dose 32389808 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62015432 2nd Dose 53347278 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561421927 2nd Dose 516353247 Precaution Dose 100847368 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204049443 2nd Dose 197081531 Precaution Dose 50816135 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681810 2nd Dose 123223322 Precaution Dose 48385500 Precaution Dose 22,08,77,025 Total 2,19,63,82,882

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 17,912. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.78%. 1,723 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,06,656.

1,326 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 83,167 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.09 Cr (90,09,66,082) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.08% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.59%.