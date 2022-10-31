National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.63 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.63 Cr (2,19,63,82,882) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,48,027) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415420
2nd Dose 10120708
Precaution Dose 7075162
FLWs 1st Dose 18437174
2nd Dose 17720730
Precaution Dose 13752860
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41248027
2nd Dose 32389808
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62015432
2nd Dose 53347278
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561421927
2nd Dose 516353247
Precaution Dose 100847368
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204049443
2nd Dose 197081531
Precaution Dose 50816135
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681810
2nd Dose 123223322
Precaution Dose 48385500
Precaution Dose 22,08,77,025
Total 2,19,63,82,882

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 17,912. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.78%. 1,723 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,06,656.

 

1,326 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 83,167 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.09 Cr (90,09,66,082) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.08% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.59%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.