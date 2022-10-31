Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Chief Guest in National Level Horticulture Value Chain Function to be held on 1st November 2022 in Pune

New Delhi : Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India is organizing an event Event -“Expansion of Horticulture Value Chain in India – Potential and Opportunities” on 1st November 2022 at VAMNICOM, Pune, Maharashtra. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers will be the Chief Guest on this occasion. He will inaugurate the Exhibition and felicitate farmers, FPOs, Agri Start-ups, entrepreneurs, bankers etc. for their contribution in the field of Horticulture. Also, he will also launch a Book, “Organic Packaging of Practice for Horticultural Crops”, a compilation of Success Stories of Horticulture Sector, a book on Mission Organic Value Chain.

The event “Expansion of Horticulture Value Chain in India – Potential and Opportunities” will address number of farmers, Agri Start-ups, Researchers, Policymakers, Bankers and other stakeholders. The event will bring relevant stakeholders such as farmers, FPOs, Centre of Excellence (CoE) in various crops, ICAR Crop Specific National Research Centres, Precision Farming Development Centres on same platform.

Details of the Technical Sessions by relevant stakeholders from public as well as private entities being proposed during the function are as follow:

Programs and opportunities in Exotic, Indigenous and high value horticultural crops:

This session shall talk about the overview of opportunities in Exotic, Indigenous and high value horticultural crops by the representative from Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s’ Welfare. Also, speakers will talk about learning on optimizing the Horti value chain in Organic farming with success story on exotic fruit by the farmer.

Programs and Opportunities in Flowers Cultivation

This session shall talk about the opportunities, challenges, and road/ way ahead in the Floriculture by the representative from ICAR-Directorate of Floricultural Research. Also, speakers will talk about the Growth and Success story on E-commerce of Floriculture and on Waste to Wealth start-up respectively.

GAP and Extension Innovations in Horticulture

This session shall talk about the role of Technology and Innovation in Horticulture in India by the representative from ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research. Also, speakers will talk about the roles of technology in fresh farm produce and successful FPOs for the horticulture

Post-Harvest Technologies, Infrastructure, Institutions and challenges

This session shall talk about the overview of Post-Harvest Technologies in Horticulture by the representative from National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM). Also, discussion about leading the Food Technology through Innovation in Horticulture and Role of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) therein by their representative.

Marketing and Export of Horticultural Commodities and Agri/Horti Start ups

This session shall talk about the export opportunities for the Indian Horticulture by the representative by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). A panel discussion with market/ established players involved in Horticulture Value Chain activity shall be organized on Marketing and Export of Horticultural Commodities and Agri/Horti Start-ups.

Evolving innovation in Mechanization for horticulture

This session shall talk about the Mechanization in Horticulture and Overview and role of ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research therein. Also, speakers will also talk about the Innovative Problem driven solutions for Horticulture and Sustainable agriculture for rural India.

Pest Free Area: Systems approach for export of Horticulture Product

This session shall talk about the Overview of Pest Free Horticulture Produce by the representative from Directorate of Plant Protection Quarantine & Storage. Also, speakers will also talk about Opportunities for export of Horticulture produce and success story of women entrepreneur on Organic Horticulture Exports.