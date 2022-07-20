India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 200.61 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200.61 Cr (2,00,61,24,684) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,64,58,875 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.81 Cr (3,81,47,897) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10410539

2nd Dose

10081182

Precaution Dose

6066760

FLWs

1st Dose

18428070

2nd Dose

17654983

Precaution Dose

11577551

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

38147897

2nd Dose

26478978

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

60897295

2nd Dose

50269733

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

558989673

2nd Dose

506377727

Precaution Dose

8434037

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203585682

2nd Dose

194681701

Precaution Dose

6195274

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127373114

2nd Dose

121647005

Precaution Dose

28827483

Precaution Dose

6,11,01,105

Total

2,00,61,24,684

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,45,654. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002DFI1.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 18,517 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,31,32,140.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00389I5.jpg

20,557 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004ZCK3.jpg

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,98,034 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.06 Cr (87,06,53,486) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.13%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005VM47.jpg