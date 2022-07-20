India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 200.61 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200.61 Cr (2,00,61,24,684) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,64,58,875 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.81 Cr (3,81,47,897) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10410539
2nd Dose
10081182
Precaution Dose
6066760
FLWs
1st Dose
18428070
2nd Dose
17654983
Precaution Dose
11577551
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
38147897
2nd Dose
26478978
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
60897295
2nd Dose
50269733
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
558989673
2nd Dose
506377727
Precaution Dose
8434037
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
203585682
2nd Dose
194681701
Precaution Dose
6195274
Over 60 years
1st Dose
127373114
2nd Dose
121647005
Precaution Dose
28827483
Precaution Dose
6,11,01,105
Total
2,00,61,24,684
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,45,654. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 18,517 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,31,32,140.
20,557 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,98,034 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.06 Cr (87,06,53,486) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.13%.
