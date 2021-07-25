India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses landmark of 43 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 43 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively, 43,31,50,864 vaccine doses have been administered through 52,72,431sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 51,18,210 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,86,512 2nd Dose 76,98,343 FLWs 1st Dose 1,78,52,440 2nd Dose 1,08,19,457 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 13,81,09,509 2nd Dose 60,62,371 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,07,21,803 2nd Dose 3,42,99,610 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,34,17,431 2nd Dose 3,38,83,388 Total 43,31,50,864

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,43,138 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,972 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%.

India has reported 39,742daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-eight continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,08,212and active cases now constitute1.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,18,756tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.62 crore (45,62,89,567) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.24% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.31% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 34consecutive days, and has remained below 5%for 48 consecutive days now.