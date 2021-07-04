India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 35 Cr mark

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 35 crore yesterday. A total of 35,12,21,306 vaccine doses have been administered through 46,04,925 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 63,87,849 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,27,957 2nd Dose 73,08,968 FLWs 1st Dose 1,75,81,755 2nd Dose 96,55,149 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 9,98,28,219 2nd Dose 27,26,338 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,05,89,022 2nd Dose 1,86,76,107 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,89,10,208 2nd Dose 2,57,17,583 Total 35,12,21,306

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 43,071 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since seven continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,85,350.

A net decline of 10,183 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.59% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 52 consecutive days now. 52,299 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

More than 9,000 (9,228) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,96,58,078 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 52,299 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.09%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,38,490 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 41.82 crore (41,82,54,953) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.44% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.34% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 5% for 27 consecutive days now.

