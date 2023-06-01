India’s comparative advantage in investing in Nepal cannot be overstated says Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

New Delhi: “India’s comparative advantage in investing in Nepal cannot be overstated.” – H E Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Rt Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal at IndiaNepal Business Summit .

Modernising agriculture, improving connectivity aspect, harnessing #hydropower potential, promoting #trade and Information Technology sector are key to bring about a structural transformation in our economy. – H E Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Rt Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal at India Nepal Business Summit .

We are establishing about 16 Special Economic corridors, which is going to add economic value to Nepal. We will be happy to facilitate investors and traders and promote trade and investment between Nepal and India. I would like to request you to explore the possibility of investing more in Nepal. – H.E. Dr Shankar Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal at India Nepal Business Summit .

Nepal govt is gearing up to revitalise the economy by improving financing and making a conducive environment for doing business. – Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President, FNCCI at India Nepal Business Summit.