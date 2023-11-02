Indian Women’s Hockey Team Leads Asian Champions Trophy League, Eyes Title Defense

Ranchi: In a stunning display of prowess, the Indian women’s hockey team secured the top spot in the league stage of the Asian Champions Trophy with a resounding 5-0 victory over South Korea. With an impeccable record of five wins in as many games, India finished with a remarkable 15 points, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the tournament’s title.

The Indian women’s team demonstrated their mettle on the field, surpassing newly crowned Asian Games gold medalists, China, who accumulated 9 points in the league stage. The defending champions, Japan, also finished with 9 points, while three-time champions South Korea secured 7 points. Malaysia (4) and Thailand (0) unfortunately couldn’t advance to the semi-final stage.

India’s impressive league performance sets the stage for an exciting semi-final clash against South Korea on Saturday. Meanwhile, China will face off against Japan, with both matches scheduled to take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

In the recent league game, the Indian women’s team showcased their attacking prowess as Salima Tete, with goals in the 6th and 36th minutes, Navneet Kaur (36th), Vandana Katariya (49th), and Neha (60th) contributed to the team’s impressive 5-0 victory. Their relentless and dominant play has bolstered hopes of securing the Asian Champions Trophy and further solidifying their standing on the international hockey stage.

With the Indian women’s hockey team in top form, fans eagerly anticipate their upcoming battles in the semi-finals and the prospect of lifting the championship trophy once again.