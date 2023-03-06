The Indian warship INS Trikand has arrived in Bahrain for her first participation in the International Maritime Exercise organised by the US-led Combined Maritime Forces, a 34-nation naval group.

During the stay in Mina Salman seaport, Bahrain, INS Trikand hosted Rear Adm Jean Michel Martinet of the French Navy, who is also the Vice Commander of IMX23 & Commander Task Force (East). INS Trikand crew also interacted with the planning team & ships from friendly Navies participating in the Exercise. The Captain of INS Trikand also called on Ambassador of India to Qatar, Piyush Srivastava.

INS Trikand is taking part in the International Maritime Exercise/ Cutlass Express 2023 (IMX/CE-23), which is currently underway in the Gulf region from the 26th of February to the 16th of March 2023. She will participate in the exercise alongside participants from over 50 nations and international maritime agencies, with the common goal of improving maritime security and keeping the region’s sea lanes safe for maritime commerce.

IMX/CE-23 is one of the world’s largest multinational maritime exercises. While this is the Indian Navy’s first IMX participation, it is also the second time an Indian Naval ship is participating in a CMF exercise. Previously, in November 2022, INS Trikand took part in the CMF-led Operation Sea Sword 2.