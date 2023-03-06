Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel presents Budget for the next financial year in the state assembly today.

Presenting the budget , Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made several announcements for various sections.

Unemployment allowance of Rs 2500 will be given to unemployed youth aged 18 to 35 years, whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

The allowance of Anganwadi workers has been increased from 6500 to 10,000.