A Special Delhi Court has remanded former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAM Aadmi Party Leader Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till the 20th of March.

Sisodia is an accused in a Corruption Case relating to Excise Policy 2021-22. Special Judge M.K Nagpal passed the order after CBI Counsel said that they are not seeking the extension of his CBI custody at present.

Sisodia was arrested on the 26 of February following interrogation by CBI in the liquor policy case. He was named as accused in the FIR. The CBI had said that Senior AAM Aadmi Party leader was arrested as he did not cooperate in the investigation. The Court had sent him to CBI custody for five days which was later extended by another two days.