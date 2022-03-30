Indian Shakti Microgrid officially launched

New Delhi: The Indian Shakti Microgrid has been officially launched. Subrata Das, Chief-Operations and Safety and Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited were one of the dignitaries present at the launch event of IElectrix-Shakti, a smart grid demonstrator combining solar photovoltaic technology, battery storage, smart transformer and energy management system at St. Xavier’s School, Civil Lines, New Delhi. The name ‘Shakti’ means Power. This highlights the fact that there is a need to change the paradigm of the approach to energy production and consumption. It looks forward to address the challenges at the Urban Grid and demonstrate the value of an integrated grid with a high level of automation in the low voltage level.

The IElectrix-Shakti project is one of the co-funded projects from the EU’s Horizon 2020 research & innovation programme. Horizon 2020, now Horizon Europe, is the biggest & most ambitious programme with a budget of over €95 billion, with a strong focus on European Green Deal. Subrata Das, Chief-Operations and Safety and Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited were one of the dignitaries present at the launch event of IElectrix-Shakti, a smart grid demonstrator combining solar photovoltaic technology, battery storage, smart transformer and energy management system at St. Xavier’s School, Civil Lines, New Delhi.