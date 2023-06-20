Sports

Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team Starts Campaign on a winning note by beating a formidable Australian Team in 4th AVC Women Challenger Cup 2023.

OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: The 4th AVC Women Challenger Cup 2023 is being held at Gresik, East Java, Indonesia from 18th – 25th June 2023. On the opening day the Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team started their Campaign on a winning note by defeating a formidable Australia Team also a title contender by a margin of 3:1 sets (13-25, 25-16, 25-22 & 25-13).

 

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Board of Administrative Member (CAVA), Hon’ble MP Kandhamal & Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team and thanked the coaches & players for their excellent effort. He also hoped the team will perform well and get a medal in the championship. The Indian team players & coaches thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for conducting the coaching camp at KIIT University Campus, Bhubaneswar and providing all support to the team.

