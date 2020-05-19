Indian Railways transported total of more than 21 lacs passengers to their home states through “Shramik Special” trains in 19 days

New Delhi: Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate “Shramik Special” trains.

As on 19th May 2020 (till 1600 hrs), a total of 1595 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 21 Lacs passengers have reached their home State.

These 1595 trains were originated from various states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh UT, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry UT, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

Also, these Shramik Special Trains were terminated in various States like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, , Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir.

Proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

