Power Ministry puts in place adequate arrangements to face Cyclone Amphan

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Power, Govt of India , has stated that it has put in place adequate arrangements/preparedness to handle power supply situation in the wake of forecast that Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN is expected make landfall tomorrow, 20.5.2020 afternoon and is likely to affect West Bengal and Odisha . Ministry of Power, Govt of India has been monitoring the situation and coordinating with all stakeholders ie State Governments and their Power Utilities ,Generators and Tansmission Companies , Grid Operators and the manufacturers for supply of materials etc.

The National Load Desptach centre (NLDC) and Eastern Regional Load Despatch centre (ERLDC) of POSOCO have been nominated as the main control centres. The nodal officers at senior levels from the departments of Energy/Power in Odisha and West Bengal have been nominated to respond to any emergency situations . Our public sector companies i.e NTPC, PGCIL and POSOCO have made all necessary preparations to deal with the situation and help the State Power Utilities in efficient restoration of the damages, if any, due to the cyclone. 24×7 Control Rooms have been set up at Bhuvneshwar and Kolkata by PGCIL and NTPC. Also, PGCIL has set up a 24×7 Control Room at PGCIL Hqrs/Manesar.

The National Grid Operator- POSOCO is keeping close watch over the situation and is tracking the cyclone path. Preliminary Advisory was issued on 17.05.2020 by NLDC to all RLDCs. Advisories have also been issued on 18.05.2020 by NLDC to RLDCs and all related Transmission Licensees and by ERLDC to State Load Desptach centres (SLDC) of West Bengal and Odisha .

Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) (32 at 400 kV and 24 at 765 kV) along with adequate man power have already been placed at key locations which will be used in case any transmission tower collapses and transmission lines disrupted.. Transportation has also been tied up for placement of ERS at the damaged site as may be required. Necessary spare parts of transmission equipment, DG sets, transformer oil , emergency lights and other required material have also been mobilised.

Manpower along with vehicle for restoration activities have also been arranged and some more expert gang of skilled workers are being arranged. Manufacturer of various items like poles, transformers cables etc have also been alerted for providing the material on urgent basis as per requirement.

For damages, if any, to State Transmission Lines and other power infrastructure, all necessary support shall be extended to State Power Utilities.

