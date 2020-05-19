Odisha Police, ODRAF, NDRF, Fire Service team pre-positioned in 6 coastal & 5 nearby districts

Bhubaneswar: Total 16 NDRF teams, 15 ODRAF teams & 217 Fire Service team have been pre-positioned in 6 coastal & 5 nearby districts while additional 2 teams of NDRF from 10th Battalion Vijayawada have been mobilised. Also, 75 teams of OFDC have been deployed in 5 districts.

Odisha Police and ODRAF ,with other govt depts are engaged today in evacuation of people and cattle from identified coastal villages .Here are some photos depicting the evacuation in Balasore and Bhadrak districts.Well done ODRAF ,Balasore Police and Bhadrak Police .

12 coastal districts have been put on alert.All the departments are working in close coordination to complete the evacuation process by tonight.The state government has advised the people to carry important documents while shifting to the cyclone shelters.

We estimate that the eye of Cyclone Amphan to move out of the influence zone in Odisha between 12 PM & 2 PM tomorrow; so we can expect the effect of strong wind till 2-3PM in north coastal districts (Balasore & Bhadrak) says Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena. He said the district administrations have started the evacuation process from Monday in the coastal districts and the entire evacuation process will be completed by this evening.

