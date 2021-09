Indian Railways takes a leap in advancement of Skill India Mission

New Delhi : To empower youth by way of providing entry level training in industry relevant skills through Railway training institutes as part of 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology launched Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a program under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), in Rail Bhavan today. On this occasion, Shri Suneet Sharma, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board and other senior officials of Railways were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “It is an auspicious day as Vishwakarma jayanti is being celebrated across the country. He also congratulated Hon’ble Prime Minister on his birthday. He dedicated Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana as the gift of Railways to Hon’ble Prime Minister on his birthday. The vision of skill development is an integral part of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 50 thousand youth will be trained under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The aim of this initiative is to impart training skills to the youth in various trades to bring qualitative improvement. He also emphasized that training in remote areas to be conducted under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana. He stressed that youth should enjoy the training process. ”

The training will be provided to 50000 candidates over a period of three years. Initially, the training will be provided to 1000 candidates. The training will be provided in four trades viz. Electrician, Welder, Machinist and Fitter and will comprise of initial basic training of 100 hours. Training programs in other trades will be added by zonal railways and Production units based on regional demands and needs assessment. Training shall be provided free of cost and participants will be selected from applications received online, following a transparent mechanism on the basis of marks in matriculation. Candidates who are 10th passed and between 18-35 years shall be eligible to apply. Participants in the scheme shall however have no claim to seek employment in Railways on the basis of this training.

The program curriculum has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, the nodal PU for this scheme, which will also standardize assessments and maintain centralized database of participants. The scheme is being launched for 1000 participants initially and will be over and above the training provided to apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961. A nodal website is being developed as the single source of information about programs offered, notification inviting application, lists of selected candidates, results of selection, final assessment, study material and other details. Currently, applicants may apply in response to the advertisements issued locally in the initial phase. Submission of online application shall be opened soon on a centralized website.

Trainees shall be required to undergo a standardized assessment and will be awarded certificate in the allotted trade by the National Rail & Transportation Institute, upon conclusion of their programme. They will also be provided Toolkits relevant to their trade which would help these trainees utilize their learnings and enhance their capacity for self-employment as well as employability in various industries.

75 Railway training institutes spread across the country have been shortlisted to provide training in aforesaid trades, to cover youth from all over the country. The scheme will not only improve the employability of the youth but also upgrade the skills of self employed and those who are working with contractors through re-skilling and up – skilling and contribute towards Skill India Mission.

List of Total Institutes SN RAILWAYS/PU INSTITUE NAME INSTITUE ADDRESS PINCODE STATE 1 BLW TECHNICAL TRAINING CENTRE TECHNICAL TRAINING CENTRE, BLW, VARANASI 221004 UTTAR PRADESH 2 CLW TTC/ CLW TTC, NEAR CHILDREN PARK, CHITTARANJAN, PASCHIM BARDHAMAN 713331 WEST BENGAL 3 CR BASIC TRAINING CENTRE OFFICE OF CHIEF WORKSHOP MANAGER, , TH KATARIA, MARG, MATUNGA, MUMBAI 400019 MAHARASHTRA 4 CR BASIC TRAINING CENTRE BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, LOCO WORKSHOP, CENTRAL RAILWAYS MUMBAI 400012 MAHARASHTRA 5 CR WTI/TMW/NASIK ROAD TRACTION MACHINE WORKSHOP, EKLEHRA ROAD, NASIK 422101 MAHARASHTRA 6 CR WTI/ELW/BHUSAWAL RPDS ROAD, ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVE WORKSHOP,BHUSAVAL 425201 MAHARASHTRA 7 CR BTC, C&W, PUNE BTC C&W, GCMC, PUNE 411001 MAHARASHTRA 8 CR BTC, ELS, AJNI OFFICE OF SR. DEE, ELECTRIC LOCO SHED, AJNI 440003 MAHARASHTRA 9 CR SOLAPUR TRAINING INSTITUTE NEAR RAMWADI, SOLAPUR 413001 MAHARASHTRA 10 DMW TTC, DMW, PATIALA TECHNICAL TRAINING CENTRE, FOCAL POINT , PATIALA , PUNJAB 147003 PUNJAB 11 ECOR BTC CARRIAGE REPAIR WORKSHOP, MANCHESWAR 751017 ODISHA 12 ECOR DTTC DIESEL LOCOMOTIVE SHED 530008 ANDHRA PRADESH 13 ECOR ELECTRIC LOCO SHED MARRIPALEM, NAD POST, VISAKHAPATNAM 530009 ANDHRA PRADESH 14 ECOR ELECTRIC LOCO SHED, ANGUL AT/PO: RANIGODA, DIST:ANGUL, ODISHA 759123 ODISHA 15 ECR SUPERVISORS TRAINING CENTRE O/O PRINCIPAL STC SPJ 848101 BIHAR 16 ECR BTC CRW/HRT ECR, HARNAUT

DIST- NALANDA, STATE- BIHAR 803110 BIHAR 17 ECR ELECTRIC TRACTION TRAINING CENTRE GAYA COLONY, PANDIT DEEN DAYAL UPADHYAY NAGAR, MUGHALSARAI, DIST- CHANDAULI 232101 UTTAR PRADESH 18 ER MULTI-DISCIPLINARY SUPERVISOR TRAINING CENTRE,ULTI-DISCIPLINARY SUPERVISOR TRAINING CENTRE, KANCHRAPARA EASTERN RAILWAY, KANCHRAPARA, DIST. -24 PARAGANAS (NORTH) 743145 WEST BENGAL 19 ER PILOT TRAINING SCHOL, JAMALPUR TRANING SCHOOL FOR LOCO PILOTS & ASST. LOCO PILOTS (DIESEL) 811214 BIHAR 20 ER MULTI-DISCIPLINARY WORKSHOP TRAINING CENTRE,JAMALPUR WORKSHOP BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, EASTERN RAILWAY, JAMALPUR, WORKSHOP 812214 BIHAR 21 ER MULTI-DISCIPLINARY WORKSHOP TRAINING CENTRE,LILUAH BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, CARRIAGE & WAGON WORKSHOP, EASTERN RAILWAY,LILUAH 711204 WEST BENGAL 22 ER MULTI-DISCIPLINARY SPECIALIZED TRAINING CENTRE (C&W), HWH C&W COACHING COMPLEX. TIKIAPARA, HOWRAH 711101 WEST BENGAL 23 ER MULTI-DISCIPLINARY SPECIALIZED TRAINING CENTRE (C&W), ANDAL BOXN ROH DEPOT, ANDAL 713321 WEST BENGAL 24 ER DIESEL TRAINING INSTITUTE, BMG/HW DIESEL TRAINING INSTITUTE,HOWRAH DIESEL SHED 711106 WEST BENGAL 25 ER DIESEL TRACTION CENTRE, ANDAL DTTC DIESEL SHED, ANDAL 713321 WEST BENGAL 26 ICF BTW/ICF/PER O/O PRINCIPAL,ICF/PER 600038 TAMILNADU 27 MCF TTC/MCF/RBL OFFICE OF DY.CME/SAFETY & TRAINING,

TECHNICAL TRAINING CENTRE,

MODERN COACH FACTORY,LALGANJ, RAEBARELI 229120 UTTAR PRADESH 28 METRO RAIL TECHNICAL TRAINING CENTR (ELECTRICAL) TECHNICAL TRAINING CENTR (ELECTRICAL), DUM DUM CAR DEPOT COMPLEX, METRO RAILWAY, NOAPARA 700090 WEST BENGAL 29 NCR BASIC TRAINING CENTRE WAGON REPAIR WORKSHOP, PREMNAGAR, NAGRA, JHANSI 284003 UTTAR PRADESH 30 NCR SUPERVISORS TRAINING CENTRE NEAR CHIEF WORKSHOP MANAGER’S OFFICE, WAGON REPAIR WORKSHOP, PREMNAGAR, NAGRA, JHANSI 284003 UTTAR PRADESH 31 NER WORKSHOP TRAINING CENTRE/ MECHANICAL WORKSHOP WTC MECHANICAL WORKSHOP NER 273012 UTTAR PRADESH 32 NER DIVISIONAL TRAINING CENTRE /C&W/LJN DIVISIONAL TRAINING CENTRE /COACHING DEPOT., AISHBAGH 273012 UTTAR PRADESH 33 NER BASIC TRAINING CENTRE/MECHANICAL WORKSHOP BASIC TRAINING CENTRE/MECHANICAL WORKSHOP, NER, IZZATNAGAR 243122 UTTAR PRADESH 34 NFR SUPERVISORY TRG CENTER(MECH)/NEW BONGAIGAON NEAR C&W WORKSHOP, NEW BONGAIGAON 783381 ASSAM 35 NFR MULTI DISCIPLINARY ZONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE/APDJ ALIPURDUAR JUNCTION POST-ALIPUDUAR DIST-ALIPURDUAR 736123 WEST BENGAL 36 NFR MULTI DISCIPLINARY DIVISIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE/RNY RANGIYA 781354 ASSAM 37 NFR MULTI DISCIPLINARY DIVISIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE/KIR KATIHAR BIHAR 38 NFR SPECIALIZED TRAINING CENTRE/PANDU PANDU ASSAM 39 NFR SPECIALIZED TRAINING CENTRE/DIBRUGARH DIBRUGARH 786001 ASSAM 40 NR SUPERVISORS TRAINING CENTRE NORTHERN RAILWAY, CHARBAGH, LUCKNOW , NEAR EUROPEAN CLUB 226005 UTTAR PRADESH 41 NR BTC MECHANICAL WORKSHOP AMRITSAR,

NORTHERN RAILWAY,

GT ROAD NEAR PUTLIGHAR,

AMRITSAR, PUNJAB – 143001 143001 PUNJAB 42 NR BASIC TRAININMG CENTRE CARRIAGE & WAGON WORKSHOP, NORTHERN RAILWAY, JAGADHARI WORKSHOP 135002 HARYANA 43 NR C&W TRAINING CENTRE CARRIAGE & WAGON TRAINING CENTRE, BHOOR BHARAT NAGAR, GHAZIABAD, UP-201001 201001 UTTAR PRADESH 44 NWR BTC/ LWS AJMER DIESEL LOCO & WAGON WORKSHOP, NEAR LAL PHATAK, AJMER 305001 RAJASTHAN 45 NWR BTC/CWS BASIC TRAINNING CENTER, NEAR JOHNSGANJ PHATAK, CARRIAGE WORKSHOP AJMER 305001 RAJASTHAN 46 NWR BTC/CWS BTC CARRIAGE WORKSHOP, NEAR JDA CIRCLE, RATANADA, JODHPUR 342001 RAJASTHAN 47 NWR BTC, WORKSHOP, BIKANER BASIC TRAINING CENTER, WORKSHOP, BIKANER, RAJSTHAN 334001 RAJSTHAN 48 RCF TTC TTC, RAIL COACH FACTORY, KAPURTHALA, PUNJAB 144602 PUNJAB 49 RWF TTC, RWF TECHNICAL TRAINING CENTRE, RWF, YELAHANKA, BANGALORE 560064 KARNATAKA 50 SCR BTC BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, CARRIAGE WORKSHOP, LALLAGUDA, SECUNDERABAD 500017 TELANGANA 51 SCR BTC BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, WAGON WORKSHOP, RAYANAPADU, VIJAYAWADA. 521241 ANDHRA PRADESH 52 SCR BTC BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, CARRIAGE REPAIR SHOP, SETTIPALLI, RENIGUNTA – TIRUPATI ROAD, TIRUPATI 517506 ANDHRA PRADESH 53 SECR BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, WRS/R BTC/WRS/R 492008 CHATTISGARH 54 SECR BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, MOTIBAGH WORKSHOP OFFICE OF THE CWM, MOTIBAGH WORKSHOP, KAMPTEE ROAD, KADBI CHAUK, NAGPUR 440004 MAHARASHTRA 55 SECR SPECIALIZED TRAINING CENTRE (ELECTRIC LOCO) USLAPUR / BILASPUR / SECR 495001 CHATTISGARH 56 SER ELTC ELTC, LOCO COLONY, NEAR ELS/TATA 801002 JHARKHAND 57 SER AICTC ALL INDIA CENTRAL TRAINING CENTRE, NEAR KALI MANDIR, R.E.COLONY, CHAKRADHAR PUR 833102 JHARKHAND 58 SER ESTC ELECTRICAL SYSTEM TRAINING CENTRE, CI/STC/ROU, PO-ROURKELA COLONY, SUNDERGARH, ROURKELA 769013 ODISHA 59 SER RWTI KHARAGPUR RAILWAY WORKSHOP, KHARAGPUR, PIN-721301 721301 WEST BENGAL 60 SR WTC/CW/PER O/O CWM,CW/PER,CHENNAI,TAMILNADU 600023 TAMILNADU 61 SR WTC/S&T WS/PTJ O/O CWM,S&T WS/PTJ, COIMBATORE, TAMILNADU 600023 TAMILNADU 62 SWR MULTI DICIPLINARY DIVISIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE MULTI DICIPLINARY DIVISIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE, BANGALORE 560023 KARNATAKA 63 SWR WORKSHOP BASIC TRAINING INSTITUTE CARRIAGE REPAIR WORKSHOP, GADAG ROAD, SWR, HUBBALLI 580020 KARNATAKA 64 SWR WORKSHOP BASIC TRAINING INSTITUTE CENTRAL WORKSHOP, MANANDAVADI ROAD, MYSURU SOUTH 570008 KARNATAKA 65 WCR DIVISIONAL TRAINING CENTRE / MECHANICAL(BTC) DIVISIONAL TRAINING CENTRE / MECHANICAL(BTC), 12 BLOCK AREA, ITARSI 461111 MADHYA PRADESH 66 WCR MECHANICAL ENGINEERING TRAINING CENTRE(BTC) INFRONT OF DIESEL LOCO SHED, NEW KATNI JN. 483501 MADHYA PRADESH 67 WCR DIVISIONAL TRAINING CENTRE / MECHANICAL (DIESEL) DIVISIONAL TRAINING CENTRE / MECHANICAL (DIESEL), DIESEL LOCO SHED, ITARSI 461115 MADHYA PRADESH 68 WCR BASIC TRAINING CENTRE BASIC TRAINING CENTRE, WAGON REPAIR SHOP (WCR), KOTA RAJASTHAN 324002 RAJASTHAN 69 WCR REGIONAL RAILWAY WELDING INSTITUTE REGIONAL RAILWAY WELDING INSTITUTE, COACH REHABILATION WORKSHOP, NISHATPURA 462010 MADHYA PRADESH 70 WCR MECHANICAL ENGINEERING TRAINING CENTRE IN FRONT OF DIESEL LOCO SHED, NEW KATNI JUNCTION, DIST-KATNI 483501 MADHYA PRADESH 71 WCR DIVISIONAL TRAINING CENTRE ELECTRIC LOCO SHED NEW YARD ITARSI 461111 MADHYA PRADESH 72 WR WORKSHOP/ BASIC TRAINING INSTITUTE/LOWER PAREL CARRIAGE REPAIR WORKSHOP, WESTERN RAILWAY, N M JOSHI MARG, LOWER PAREL 400013 MAHARASHTRA 73 WR WORKSHOP/ BASIC TRAINING INSTITUTE /DHD LOCO & CARRIAGE WAGON SHOP, FREELANDGANJ, DAHOD 389160 GUJARAT 74 WR ELECTRICAL LOCO SHED, BRCY SR.DEE(TRS) OFFICE, NAVA YARD, VADODARA 390002 GUJARAT 75 WR ENGINEERING WORKSHOP, SBI CWM OFFICE, ENGINEERING WORKSHOP, WESTERN RAILWAYS, OPP “D” CABIN, SABARMATI 380019 GUJARAT