Engineers Day Celebrated with Tech Quest Quiz to celebrate ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

New Delhi : In order to celebrate ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to commemorate the 162th birthday of Dr M Visvesaraiya, a unique quiz named ‘Tech_Quest 1.0’ was organized at HRDC by the Human Resources Development Department of SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant. This Audio – Visual Quiz, dedicated to Technology & Engineering, had 30 two-member teams participating in the written qualifying round, out of which six teams reached the finale.

This quiz was the culmination of an idea expressed by SK Dubey, ED (P&A) for organizing such an event in order to share knowledge on Technology & Engineering in an interesting manner.