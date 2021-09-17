Alka Nangia Arora, JS, Ministry of MSME Assumes Charge as CMD, NSIC

New Delhi : Alka Nangia Arora, IDAS (91) has assumed the additional charge of the post of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD), The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) on 14th September, 2021. On this occasion, she interacted with senior officers of NSIC and encouraged all employees to continue giving their best performance during 2021-22. Alka Arora is an industry veteran with over 30 years of the experience in diverse activities across the country. Alka Arora is serving a Joint Secretary in Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and she has also served major positions in Government of India such as Additional Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Managing Director, Cottage Emporium, and Integrated Financial Advisor to the Western Air Command (Subroto Park) & FA Army Hospital (R & R). She has also served in various capacities with the Navy as a Financial Advisor Naval Dockyard & Joint Controller Defence Accounts Mumbai & as FA to Eastern Command Army Kolkata.

Related