Indian Railways showcasing its progressive journey at Railway pavilion with the theme of ‘Changing India’s Infrastructure’ at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi,15th November:The Ministry of Railways is participating in the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) – 2023 being organised from 14th to 27th November 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Under the guidance of Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, the Ministry has set up a pavilion in Hall no. 5 with the theme of ‘Changing India’s Infrastructure’. Smt. Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board inaugurated the Railways’ Pavilion.

Taking cue from the theme of IITF 2023- “VasudhaivaKutumbakam – United by Trade”, Indian Railways in its pavilion has portrayed its journey and how Railways have left it footprints globally by exporting locos, coaches and DEMU trains to other countries in the world. Also, Railways’ commitment toward Net Zero Carbon emission is depicted in the pavilion.

Many facets of Indian Railways have been highlighted, where various themes have been displayed with their technological & structural advances through photos, translites, models, etc.

The outer fascia of the Railways pavilion depicts Vande Bharat train models and proposed design of Jammu Tawi Railway station inspired from Raghunath Temple showcasing Amrit Bharat station redevelopment scheme rolled out for 1309 stations across the country. The models displayed in the pavilion include USBRL project (Katra-Banihal section), proposed Surat station on National High Speed Railway project, Vande Bharat trains,Pamban bridge vertical girder, Bogibeel bridge, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway etc.

Railways’ pavilion has been divided into segments like Transforming India’s Infrastructure, VirasatbhiVikasbhi, Celebrating Naari Shakti, Knowledge tree. Under each segment, one can find models and related information. A selfie point in Naari Shakti segment is gaining attention of the visitors.

In the Railways’ pavilion, one can find something of interest for every age group. Interactive screen displaying videos of scenic beauty of Indian Railways, interactive quiz to learn more about Indian Railways and nine year achievements of Railways aimed to be educational, informative and fun will keep children entertained. A visit to the Railways’ Pavilion at IITF 2023 would be informative and will make visitors aware of the new initiatives being undertaken and also bring into focus the progress of Indian Railways.