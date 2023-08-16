Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter, Inaugurates Dedicated Office Space on India’s 77th Independence Day

Bhubaneswar — The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter, is proud to announce the grand inauguration of its dedicated office space, a significant stride towards fostering architectural excellence in the region. The auspicious inauguration aligns with the 77th Independence Day of India, magnifying the importance of this momentous occasion.

The newly inaugurated office space, located at Plot No.: 1499/2914/6194, 3rd Floor, Soubhagya Nagar, Opposite to Bharat Petrol Pump, Barmunda, Bhubaneswar, stands as a testament to the commitment of the newly elected members for the tenure 2023-2025 of IIA Odisha Chapter. This office space serves as a hub for architectural professionals and enthusiasts, facilitating collaboration, idea exchange, and the advancement of the architectural landscape within the state.

Ar.Swopnadutta Mohanty, the esteemed Chairperson of the IIA Odisha Chapter, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil our dedicated office space on this historic day, fulfilling a longstanding dream of the chapter since its inception 35 years ago. This initiative showcases our unwavering dedication to nurturing a platform where architects can convene, inspire, innovate, and craft remarkable structures that shape our society.”

As India commemorates its 77th Independence Day, the IIA Odisha Chapter underscores its commitment to driving growth and development within the state through architectural excellence. This inauguration marks not only a milestone in the chapter’s journey but also a stepping stone toward a brighter architectural future for Odisha.