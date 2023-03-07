Indian Coast Guard rescues six fishermen from a flooding fishing boat off Gujarat coast

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Arush rescued six fishermen from a flooding fishing boat in Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on March 07, 2023. In the wee hours, the ship, on deployment in Arabian Sea, received a distress call regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard Indian Fishing Boat Himalay approx. 80 kms off the Gujarat coast. The ship immediately proceeded to the distressed boat and rescued the crew before controlling the flooding. The icg personnel, later, made the boat operational and handed it over to the crew.