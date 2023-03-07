Khelo India Dus ka Dum tournament to be organized in 10 cities to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023; Elite women athletes wish girls all the best

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to organize the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event from March 10 to 31, being conducted as a celebration for the International Women’s Day 2023. This is the first time that such a sports initiative is taking place to celebrate the international event and the Union Ministry has sanctioned a total budget of Rs 50 Lakh to conduct the tournament.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur shall remain present at the opening ceremony of the event on March 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. The tournament features 10 sports that will be held across 10 cities in the country. Close to 15000 women athletes are set to participate.

Top women athletes of the country including Indian hockey star Rani, boxer Nikhat Zareen and more have posted videos cheering for the participating girls and wishing them the best. Some of the prominent athletes will also be joining the program in selected locations while women achievers will also be felicitated. The sports disciplines that will be a part of the event include: Kho Kho, Wushu, Wrestling, Fencing, Archery, Swimming, Basketball, Judo, Athletics and Yogasana.

The main purpose of organising this tournament is to provide platform to the women athletes who were unable to participate in national/state level competitions and also ensure that competitive sports reaches untapped geographical areas.